Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Receives $6.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Saturday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Charter Equity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “mkt underperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 104,722,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,534,000 after buying an additional 42,301,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,483,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,989,600 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,480,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 408.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,151,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after buying an additional 1,728,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,793,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 650,920 shares during the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. 4,946,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $21.24 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $46.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.63%.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecommunication industry and other sectors. The Company’s segments include Networks, IT & Cloud and Media. The Networks segment consists of two business units: Network Products and Network Services. The overall focus is on evolving and managing access networks, including the development of hardware and software for radio access and transport networks.

