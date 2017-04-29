Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.30. The business earned $46.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.36 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERIC shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/telefonaktiebolaget-lm-ericsson-eric-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-06-per-share.html.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,287 shares. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The firm’s market capitalization is $21.24 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s payout ratio is currently 428.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 204,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,793,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 650,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 408.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,151,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after buying an additional 1,728,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 19.1% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 50,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecommunication industry and other sectors. The Company’s segments include Networks, IT & Cloud and Media. The Networks segment consists of two business units: Network Products and Network Services. The overall focus is on evolving and managing access networks, including the development of hardware and software for radio access and transport networks.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.