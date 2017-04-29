Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Receives $200.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Jefferies Group LLC set a $205.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,297,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $218,125,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,585,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Teleflex by 5.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/teleflex-incorporated-tfx-receives-200-17-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.89. 192,948 shares of the company traded hands. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $136.53 and a 52-week high of $207.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.56 and a 200 day moving average of $171.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.64 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post $8.10 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.