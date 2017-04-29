Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $139.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teledyne Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of sophisticated electronic and communication products, systems engineering solutions and information technology services, and aerospace engines and components. The company customers include aerospace prime contractors, general aviation companies, government agencies and major communications and other commercial companies. “

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) opened at 134.83 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average of $123.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.29. The business earned $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post $5.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/teledyne-technologies-incorporated-tdy-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.