Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.15. Teledyne Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teledyne Technologies.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm earned $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) traded down 1.74% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.96. The company had a trading volume of 107,254 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.31. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.98. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $89.12 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

