Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 88,411 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,411 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Apogee Enterprises worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,954,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,329,000 after buying an additional 141,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,230,000 after buying an additional 51,912 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,214,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after buying an additional 212,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after buying an additional 40,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 26.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,026,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,859,000 after buying an additional 214,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) opened at 54.50 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $314.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.18 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP John Alfred Klein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $285,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Gary Robert Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $227,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is engaged in the design and development of glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated glass used in customized window and wall systems.

