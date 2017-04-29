Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Leucadia National Corp. (LUK)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Leucadia National Corp. worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Leucadia National Corp. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leucadia National Corp. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of Leucadia National Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 47,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leucadia National Corp. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Leucadia National Corp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) opened at 25.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. Leucadia National Corp. has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Leucadia National Corp. had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Leucadia National Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Leucadia National Corp. will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Leucadia National Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leucadia National Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $4,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,792,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,584,125.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leucadia National Corp.

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company’s segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, National Beef, and Corporate and other. Jefferies is a global full-service, integrated securities and investment banking firm.

