TE Connectivity’s (TEL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,409 shares. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.69.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business earned $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post $4.62 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Lynch sold 131,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $10,013,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,496.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O’toole sold 32,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,399,299.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,255 shares of company stock valued at $44,499,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.
