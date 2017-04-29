TE Connectivity’s (TEL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,409 shares. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business earned $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post $4.62 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TE Connectivity’s (TEL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/te-connectivitys-tel-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Lynch sold 131,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $10,013,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,496.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O’toole sold 32,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,399,299.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,255 shares of company stock valued at $44,499,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.