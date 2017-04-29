Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect TE Connectivity (TEL) Share Price

Headlines about TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TE Connectivity earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 25 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Longbow Research raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) opened at 77.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Lynch sold 123,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $9,171,095.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,302,315.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O’toole sold 32,688 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,399,299.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,255 shares of company stock worth $44,499,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

