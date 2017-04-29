Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Tata Motors Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) opened at 35.67 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/tata-motors-limited-ttm-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-2-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors Limited by 39.4% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tata Motors Limited by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Tata Motors Limited during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited by 6,402.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors Limited

Tata Motors Limited is an automobile company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of motor vehicles. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of automobile products consisting of all types of commercial and passenger vehicles, including financing of the vehicles sold by the Company. The Company’s segments include automotive operations and all other operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.