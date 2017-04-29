Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -0.16

Headlines about Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tata Motors Limited earned a media sentiment score of -0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) opened at 35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.53. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Tata Motors Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

About Tata Motors Limited

Tata Motors Limited is an automobile company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of motor vehicles. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of automobile products consisting of all types of commercial and passenger vehicles, including financing of the vehicles sold by the Company. The Company’s segments include automotive operations and all other operations.

