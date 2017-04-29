Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tata Motors Limited earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 7 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) traded up 0.37% on Friday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 516,726 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Tata Motors Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Tata Motors Limited Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited is an automobile company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of motor vehicles. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of automobile products consisting of all types of commercial and passenger vehicles, including financing of the vehicles sold by the Company. The Company’s segments include automotive operations and all other operations.

