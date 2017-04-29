Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (THRL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.57 on May 26th

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) traded up 1.94% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 198,848 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 297.57 million. Target Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 0.98 and a 52 week high of GBX 118.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.00.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

