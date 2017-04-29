Taptica International Ltd (TAP) Declares Dividend of €0.04

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Taptica International (LON:TAP) remained flat at GBX 297.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 81,732 shares. Taptica International has a 52 week low of GBX 63.01 and a 52 week high of GBX 325.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 289.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 211.42. The firm’s market cap is GBX 179.83 million.

Separately, Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.45) target price (up from GBX 180 ($2.30)) on shares of Taptica International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Hagai Tal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.84), for a total transaction of £150,000 ($191,766.81). Also, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.84), for a total transaction of £465,000 ($594,477.12).

About Taptica International

Taptica International Ltd offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive execution and brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every application, service, and brand. The Company’s technology is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning at big data scale.

