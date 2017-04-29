Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tallgrass Energy GP earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) traded down 1.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,777 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 2.21. Tallgrass Energy GP has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Tallgrass Energy GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Tallgrass Energy GP in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tallgrass Energy GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

