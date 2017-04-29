Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,701,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,624,000 after buying an additional 350,716 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,189,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,741,000 after buying an additional 184,195 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,962,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,448,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,010,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,483,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,906,000 after buying an additional 3,503,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (NYSE:TSM) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. 5,250,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $33.53.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm earned $233.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.12 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. will post $2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices and the manufacturing of masks. It operates through foundry segment.

