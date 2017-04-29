T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.37). T2 Biosystems reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover T2 Biosystems.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTOO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, WBB Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

In other news, Director David B. Elsbree acquired 10,000 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 14.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,898,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 246,849 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $13,625,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 1,307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 62,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,481 shares. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company’s market capitalization is $151.66 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL).

