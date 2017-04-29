T-Mobile US (TMUS) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.13

News articles about T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) have trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. T-Mobile US earned a news impact score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.31 to $63.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded down 0.69% on Friday, hitting $67.27. 3,814,203 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.71. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $68.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. The company earned $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $6,417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,718 shares in the company, valued at $23,917,314.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

