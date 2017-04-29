T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Short Interest Down 4.7% in March

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,335,605 shares, a decrease of 4.7% from the March 15th total of 21,336,279 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,379,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

In related news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $6,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,917,314.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $1,715,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,735,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,957,000 after buying an additional 520,298 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 924,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,209,000 after buying an additional 125,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) opened at 67.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.71. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $68.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

