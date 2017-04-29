T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Expected to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2017 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.58 EPS.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm earned $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) opened at 67.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.71.
In related news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $6,417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,718 shares in the company, valued at $23,917,314.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $1,715,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 924,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,209,000 after buying an additional 125,122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.
