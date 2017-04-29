Synthetic Biologics Inc (SYN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEMKT:SYN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBR & Co increased their target price on Synthetic Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Security LLC purchased a new position in Synthetic Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,095,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synthetic Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. MSD Partners L.P. increased its position in Synthetic Biologics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 4,118,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Synthetic Biologics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) traded down 3.39% during trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. 1,362,285 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $67.00 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Synthetic Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Synthetic Biologics will post ($0.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical-stage company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics to protect the gut microbiome while targeting pathogen-specific diseases. The Company’s lead product candidates in Phase II development are SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), and SYN-004, which is designed to protect the gut microbiome (gastrointestinal (GI) microflora) from the effects of certain commonly used intravenous (IV) antibiotics for the prevention of C.

