Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Synovus Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company earned $311.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) traded down 1.90% on Friday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,134 shares. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Synovus Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Synovus Financial Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Barton Singleton sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $440,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,450.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allan E. Kamensky bought 1,110 shares of Synovus Financial Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,842.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial Corp.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services, to its customers through locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank (the Bank), and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

