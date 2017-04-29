SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of SYNNEX worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 5.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in SYNNEX by 1,079.3% in the fourth quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SYNNEX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,049,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,733,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 44.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) opened at 108.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $129.24.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.16. The company earned $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 14.80%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post $7.90 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Brean Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

In related news, COO Dennis Polk sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $31,188.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,317.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $103,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,713.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,554. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

