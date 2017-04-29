Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Saturday. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

SNCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Synchronoss Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Synchronoss Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) traded up 20.39% on Friday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,803,271 shares. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $703.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business earned $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.11 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/synchronoss-technologies-inc-sncr-earns-hold-rating-from-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO Karen Rosenberger sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $84,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Garcia sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $230,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,015 shares of company stock valued at $887,994 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.