Symantec Co. (SYMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Symantec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.24. Symantec posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Symantec will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Symantec.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 55.12% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Symantec’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

SYMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Symantec from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays PLC set a $32.00 target price on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Symantec from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Symantec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.74.

In other news, EVP Scott C. Taylor sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $60,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,120.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,553. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Symantec during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Symantec by 3.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 474,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Symantec by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 56,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its position in Symantec by 397.2% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 487,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 389,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Symantec by 5.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,268,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,883,000 after buying an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.63. 5,017,090 shares of the company were exchanged. Symantec has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

