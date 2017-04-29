Swiss Re AG – (SSREY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Swiss Re AG – (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSREY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re AG – in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re AG – in a report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale cut Swiss Re AG – from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re AG – from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Swiss Re AG – (OTCMKTS:SSREY) traded down 0.96% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.67. 79,456 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.71. Swiss Re AG – has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Swiss Re AG – Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

