Swedish Orphan Bio Spon (SWTUY) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Swedish Orphan Bio Spon (NASDAQ:SWTUY) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Swedish Orphan Bio Spon an industry rank of 101 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Orphan Bio Spon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Bio Spon (NASDAQ:SWTUY) traded up 1.840% on Monday, hitting $15.556. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares. Swedish Orphan Bio Spon has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 46.298.

