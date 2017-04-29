Sussex Bancorp (SBBX) Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners cut their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sussex Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Sussex Bancorp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sussex Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) opened at 25.80 on Thursday. Sussex Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $120.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96.
Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Sussex Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.93%.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Sussex Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Sussex Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sussex Bancorp by 85.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 23,233 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Sussex Bancorp by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 273,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 65,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sussex Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sussex Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Sussex Bancorp Company Profile
Sussex Bancorp is a bank holding company for Sussex Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary business is the ownership and supervision of the Bank. The Company has two business segments: banking and financial services, and insurance services. The Company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional commercial banking business, and offer services, including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and savings accounts.
