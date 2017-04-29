Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Short Interest Update

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,039,117 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 822,283 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $24.00 price objective on Surgery Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) traded down 1.15% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,763 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.35 million, a P/E ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.27. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $306 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Surgery Partners by 34.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $21,701,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 92.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Surgery Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company operates in three lines of business across the United States: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services and Optical Services. The Company’s Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and surgical hospitals, which include its anesthesia services.

