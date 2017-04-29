Supervalu Inc. (SVU) Receives $5.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SVU shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Supervalu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Supervalu in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supervalu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Supervalu in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Supervalu by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after buying an additional 498,007 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Supervalu by 9.8% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Supervalu during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Supervalu by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Supervalu by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) traded down 1.68% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,187,754 shares. Supervalu has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Supervalu had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supervalu will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supervalu Company Profile

Supervalu Inc is a wholesale distributor to independent retail customers across the United States. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Retail. The Company offers a range of advertised brand name and private-label products, including grocery (both perishable and nonperishable), general merchandise and home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy, which are sold through Company-operated and licensed Retail stores to shoppers and through its Wholesale segment to independent retail customers.

