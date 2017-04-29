Superior Energy Services’ (SPN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Instinet

Instinet reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPN. Scotiabank set a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura set a $13.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) traded down 1.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. 5,161,618 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.85 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business earned $400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.26 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Superior Energy Services will post ($1.74) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Superior Energy Services’ (SPN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Instinet” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/superior-energy-services-spn-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-instinet.html.

In related news, insider David D. Dunlap purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $551,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 530,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,854.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 78.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 120,200 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 292,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 66.2% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 953,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after buying an additional 379,502 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 3,631.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 731,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 711,692 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.