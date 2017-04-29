Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Polaris Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Polaris Industries Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (PII)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/suntrust-banks-weighs-in-on-polaris-industries-inc-s-q3-2017-earnings-pii.html.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Polaris Industries to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wunderlich downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris Industries from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) opened at 85.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.19. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Polaris Industries by 1,044.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Polaris Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 177,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,744,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Polaris Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Polaris Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Management increased its position in Polaris Industries by 49.8% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 46,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.