Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Pier 1 Imports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Magee now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pier 1 Imports’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) opened at 6.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. Pier 1 Imports has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.43 million. Pier 1 Imports had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 26.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Pier 1 Imports during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Pier 1 Imports during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pier 1 Imports during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP increased its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 67.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 46,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Pier 1 Imports’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.

