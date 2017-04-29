SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.54 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday. Instinet restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) opened at 24.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.61. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In related news, insider Jon M. Huntsman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,816 shares in the company, valued at $14,766,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell R. Stolle sold 22,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $562,839.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,197 shares of company stock worth $6,268,457. 19.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

