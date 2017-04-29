SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Brink's Company’s Q2 2017 Earnings (BCO)

Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Brink's Company in a research note issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brink's Company’s FY2017 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Brink's Company had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company earned $788.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Brink's Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink's Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Brink's Company to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) opened at 61.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.40. Brink's Company has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brink's Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,158,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,101,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink's Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,125,000. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Brink's Company by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 81,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brink's Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink's Company by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Brink's Company news, insider Thomas Colan sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $50,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $33,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,861,769 and have sold 1,560,966 shares worth $81,481,118. Corporate insiders own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brink's Company

The Brink’s Company (Brink’s) is a provider of logistics and security solutions. The Company operates through nine segments: U.S., France, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, EMEA, Asia and Payment Services. The Company’s solutions include cash-in-transit (CIT), automated teller machine (ATM) replenishment and maintenance, cash management services, including vault outsourcing, money processing, and intelligent safe services, international transportation of valuables, and payment services.

