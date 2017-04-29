Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2017 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (OC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/suntrust-banks-equities-analysts-increase-earnings-estimates-for-owens-corning-oc.html.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) opened at 60.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.09. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 100.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Owens Corning by 45.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

In other Owens Corning news, Director Ralph F. Hake sold 8,149 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $619,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.