SunTrust Banks Comments on CMS Energy Co.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) opened at 45.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in CMS Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 24,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $937,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in CMS Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates through three segments: electric utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Michigan; gas utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas in Michigan, and enterprises, which consists of various subsidiaries engaging primarily in domestic independent power production.

