SunTrust Banks Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valvoline in a report released on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) opened at 22.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $514 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $638,000. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valvoline news, Director Stephen F. Kirk bought 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $159,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,961.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc (Valvoline) is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes and International. The Core North America segment sells Valvoline, and other branded and private label products in the United States and Canada to both consumers performing their own automotive maintenance, referred to as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumers, as well as, to installer customers using Valvoline products to service vehicles owned by Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers.

