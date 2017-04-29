Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/suntrust-banks-analysts-cut-earnings-estimates-for-chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg.html.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Buckingham Research set a $547.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen and Company upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.55.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at 474.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $441.99 and its 200 day moving average is $410.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $352.96 and a 52-week high of $497.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,263 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 558% compared to the typical volume of 1,407 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $95,773,000. Marcus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.0% in the third quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $105,799,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 39,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,634,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 326.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,797,000 after buying an additional 351,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Paull purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $397.71 per share, for a total transaction of $159,084.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,447.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

