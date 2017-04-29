SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.9 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will announce sales of $360.9 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $341.9 million and the highest is $382.31 million. SunOpta posted sales of $352.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year sales of $360.9 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.4 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $297.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.99 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STKL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair raised SunOpta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wunderlich downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Huntington Investment bought 490,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $3,381,545.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Colo bought 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $506,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 21.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 208,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in SunOpta by 22.6% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,987,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 366,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SunOpta by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,378,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 382,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) traded up 0.69% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,326 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $627.61 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc operates businesses focused on a healthy products portfolio. The Company operates through two segments: Global Ingredients and Consumer Products. The Global Ingredients segment aggregates its North American and international raw material sourcing and supply operating segments focused on the procurement, processing and sale of specialty and organic grains, seeds, fruits, grain- and cocoa-based ingredients, and other commodities, which are used in applications serving the natural and organic food industry.

