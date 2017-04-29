SunLink Health Systems (SSY) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about SunLink Health Systems (NYSEMKT:SSY) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SunLink Health Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSEMKT:SSY) traded up 0.62% on Friday, reaching $1.61. 30,056 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.80. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns businesses, which provide healthcare services in various markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Healthcare Facilities, Specialty Pharmacy, and Corporate and Other. Its Specialty Pharmacy segment is operated through its subsidiary, SunLink ScriptsRx, LLC (Scripts).

