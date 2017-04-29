SunCoke Energy (SXC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SunCoke Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the energy company an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:
- SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research (americanbankingnews.com)
- ETFs with exposure to SunCoke Energy, Inc. : April 28, 2017 (finance.yahoo.com)
- FBR & Co Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) (americanbankingnews.com)
- FBR & Co Comments on SunCoke Energy Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (SXC) (americanbankingnews.com)
- SunCoke Energy, Inc. :SXC-US: Earnings Analysis: Q1, 2017 By the Numbers : April 27, 2017 (finance.yahoo.com)
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) traded down 1.61% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. 765,855 shares of the stock traded hands. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $589.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.18%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.
In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Fund (Cayman sold 52,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $524,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 665,868 shares of company stock worth $6,701,121. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SunCoke Energy Company Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.
