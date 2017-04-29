SunCoke Energy Inc to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts (SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – FBR & Co cut their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for SunCoke Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. FBR & Co also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) traded down 1.61% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.17. 765,855 shares of the stock were exchanged. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $589.81 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,606.7% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 11,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Fund (Cayman acquired 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $65,117.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 665,868 shares of company stock worth $6,701,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

