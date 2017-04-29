Summit Global Investments Buys New Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,283,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,013,903,000 after buying an additional 2,122,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,148,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,558,951,000 after buying an additional 3,579,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 18,485,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,716,534,000 after buying an additional 422,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,217,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,482,000 after buying an additional 162,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,799,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $500,216,000 after buying an additional 194,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 115.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $105.63. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business earned $14.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post $5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

