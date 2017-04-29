Suffolk Bancorp (SUBK) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Suffolk Bancorp (NASDAQ:SUBK) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Suffolk Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Suffolk Bancorp (NASDAQ:SUBK) opened at 27.25 on Friday. Suffolk Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

Suffolk Bancorp Company Profile

Suffolk Bancorp is the bank holding company for Suffolk County National Bank of Riverhead (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank, which offers commercial and retail banking services to its customers. The Bank makes commercial real estate floating and fixed rate loans, multifamily and mixed use commercial loans primarily in the boroughs of New York City, commercial and industrial loans to manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, developers/contractors and retailers and agricultural loans.

