Stuart Olson Inc (SOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) opened at 5.38 on Friday. Stuart Olson Inc has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The firm’s market cap is $145.41 million.

SOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Stuart Olson in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Stuart Olson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Stuart Olson from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Stuart Olson in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stuart Olson from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.06.

Stuart Olson Company Profile

Stuart Olson Inc is a Canada-based construction and industrial services company. The Company’s segments include General Contracting, Commercial Systems, Industrial Services, and Corporate and Other. The General Contracting segment, through the Buildings Group, provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management and design-build services.

