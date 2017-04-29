Stuart Olson Inc (SOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) opened at 5.38 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $145.41 million. Stuart Olson Inc has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Stuart Olson in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Stuart Olson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stuart Olson from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Stuart Olson in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.06.

About Stuart Olson

Stuart Olson Inc is a Canada-based construction and industrial services company. The Company’s segments include General Contracting, Commercial Systems, Industrial Services, and Corporate and Other. The General Contracting segment, through the Buildings Group, provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management and design-build services.

