Media stories about Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) have been trending very positive recently, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Streamline Health Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) opened at 1.42 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The company’s market capitalization is $26.75 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Earning Very Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/streamline-health-solutions-strm-earning-very-positive-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

In other news, SVP Shaun Linwood Priest acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $44,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc is engaged in providing healthcare information technology through the licensing of its Electronic Health Information Management, Patient Financial, Coding and Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), and other Workflow software applications, and the use of such applications by software as a service.

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.