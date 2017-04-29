Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) – Research analysts at First Analysis issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. First Analysis analyst expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/streamline-health-solutions-inc-strm-to-post-fy2018-earnings-of-0-16-per-share-first-analysis-forecasts-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Streamline Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) opened at 1.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company’s market cap is $26.75 million. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shaun Linwood Priest bought 21,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 36,000 shares of company stock worth $44,450. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc is engaged in providing healthcare information technology through the licensing of its Electronic Health Information Management, Patient Financial, Coding and Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), and other Workflow software applications, and the use of such applications by software as a service.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.