Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. is a leading supplier of workflow and document management tools, applications and services that assist strategic business partners and healthcare organizations to improve operational efficiencies through business process optimization. The Company provides integrated tools and technologies for automating document-intensive environments, including document workflow, document management, e-forms, portal connectivity, optical character recognition and interoperability. The Company’s workflow-based services offer solutions to inefficient and labor-intensive healthcare business processes throughout the revenue cycle, such as chart coding, abstracting and completion, remote physician order processing, pre-admission registration scanning and signature capture, insurance verification, secondary billing services, explanation of benefits processing and release of information processing. “

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) opened at 1.42 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The company’s market capitalization is $26.75 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, SVP Shaun Linwood Priest purchased 21,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock worth $44,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc is engaged in providing healthcare information technology through the licensing of its Electronic Health Information Management, Patient Financial, Coding and Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), and other Workflow software applications, and the use of such applications by software as a service.

